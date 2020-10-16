Joe Biden campaign makes a stop in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Democrats in Marion County are coming out to support their candidate on Friday night.

A ‘Ridin’ with Biden car caravan is scheduled for 6 p.m.. Democrats are asked to decorate their vehicles and meet at the old K-Mart parking lot on state road 40.

They will head north and drive through downtown Ocala.

Meanwhile, Biden’s wife, Jill Biden is in the Sunshine State campaigning for her husband. Her first stop was in Lake Mary at a ‘Women for Biden.’

After that, she will attend a 'Get Out the Vote drive-in rally in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is also in Florida, holding a rally in Ocala.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.