Lawsuit filed to stop President Trump’s MAGA rally at the Ocala International Airport

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A lawsuit was filed Wednesday to try to stop the 'Make America Great Again’ campaign rally in Ocala for President Trump.

Chanae Jackson, who calls herself an “accidental activist” after her son was involved in a contentious traffic stop with Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies in 2018, filed the suit in circuit court in Marion County.

Jackson contends the president still has a case of covid-19 and would spread it at the campaign rally. That is despite the president’s doctor saying on October 12th that the president has tested negative for consecutive days.

She is asking Judge Edward Scott for a quick hearing to issue an injunction to stop the rally. No hearing time has yet been set.

WHEREFORE, the Plaintiffs respectfully request that this Court enjoin Defendants' October 16, 2020 rally in Marion County or otherwise declare that the proposed rally is a nuisance or, if the rally takes place, issue and order requiring all necessary measures be taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Plaintiffs. Plaintiffs further request any other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

The event is set to be held at the Ocala International Airport on Friday at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Click here to read the lawsuit.

