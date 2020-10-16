Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff Deputies chase suspect after speeding off

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Deputies said they tried to perform a traffic stop on 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel for speeding on Juniper Road Tuesday afternoon.

But when deputies tried to confront Townsel he drove off. Eventually, Townsel lost control of the car and slid off the road.

He then tried to run away, but deputies were able to catch up.

Townsel didn’t have a driver’s license and was wanted for robbery, battery, grand theft, and other charges.

When asked why he ran from police, Townsel replied “because you were chasing me.”

WHY DID YOU RUN?!

