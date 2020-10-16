MCPS: 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After two weeks of seeing an increase of cases, Marion County Public Schools saw a drop of new COVID-19 positive cases.

MCPS reported just 17 new positive tests in the last week (11 students, 6 employees), resulting in 168 students and staff members quarantined (154 students, 14 employees).

The previous two weeks MCPS experienced a higher number of infections with 36 and 30 new cases respectively.

According to the school district, the schools and departments affected this week are: Belleview High, Dunnellon Middle, Emerald Shores Elementary, Fort King Middle, Marion Technical College, Marion Technical Institute, North Marion Middle, Ocala Springs Elementary, Osceola Middle, Romeo Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary, Shady Hill Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, and Ward-Highlands Elementary.

MCPS release latest COVID-19 numbers for the week of Oct. 9-15 (MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.