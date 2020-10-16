Advertisement

MCPS: 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After two weeks of seeing an increase of cases, Marion County Public Schools saw a drop of new COVID-19 positive cases.

MCPS reported just 17 new positive tests in the last week (11 students, 6 employees), resulting in 168 students and staff members quarantined (154 students, 14 employees).

The previous two weeks MCPS experienced a higher number of infections with 36 and 30 new cases respectively.

According to the school district, the schools and departments affected this week are: Belleview High, Dunnellon Middle, Emerald Shores Elementary, Fort King Middle, Marion Technical College, Marion Technical Institute, North Marion Middle, Ocala Springs Elementary, Osceola Middle, Romeo Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary, Shady Hill Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, and Ward-Highlands Elementary.

MCPS release latest COVID-19 numbers for the week of Oct. 9-15
MCPS release latest COVID-19 numbers for the week of Oct. 9-15(MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elections officials say not enough time to purge felons from voter rolls

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida’s Division of Elections is telling Election Supervisors it will begin identifying registered voters who are ineligible to vote, but their removal from the rolls isn’t likely before election day.

News

6th Annual “Shoot with the Sheriff” helps local charities and gives one area sheriff bragging rights

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons and Camille Syed
Clay Pigeons, barbecue and a nice friendly competition between area sheriffs highlighted this years “Shoot with the Sheriff” event at the Bradford Sportsmen’s Farm.  Four sheriffs participated, but one walked away with bragging rights. All of the money raised will benefit charities in Bradford County.

News

Gainesville juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police arrested a juvenile in connection with another incident of gun violence in the city.

News

Joe Biden campaign makes a stop in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats in Marion County are coming out to support their candidate on Friday night.

Latest News

News

Playgrounds set to reopen in Gainesville after COVID-19 pandemic shut them down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In conjunction with Florida’s Phase III reopening, the City of Gainesville announced that several of its playgrounds will reopen on Friday,

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 16, 2020

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Halloween festivities happening this weekend in NCFL

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Halloween may look different this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re looking to pumpkin spice things up this weekend, there are a few events happening here in North Central Florida.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Update: Lawsuit filed to stop President Trump’s MAGA rally at the Ocala International Airport denied

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday to try to stop the 'Make America Great Again’ campaign rally in Ocala for President Trump.