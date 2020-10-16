Newberry, Forest among district volleyball champions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason in high school volleyball rolls on with several NCFL teams earning district titles. The champion and runner-up in each district advance to the FHSAA regional tournament round.

In Class 6A District 5, Forest stayed undefeated on the year by sweeping GHS 25-18, 25-19, 25-23. The Wildcats improve to 14-0 overall.

Newberry, Florida’s top-ranked 1A school according to Maxpreps, swept Trenton 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 to claim the Class 1A District 7 crown. Grace Oelrich delivered 12 kills and six blocks for the Panthers.

Another 1A contender, Bell, took down Union County for the title in District 6, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18.

Lafayette claimed a five-set thriller in the finals of the 1A District 5 tournament versus Hilliard. The Hornets prevailed 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 19-17 behind 19 kills from Emily Lyons.

Other district winners crowned on Thursday night were Trinity Catholic in 3A-3 and Santa Fe in 4A-2.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.