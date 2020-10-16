Playgrounds set to reopen in Gainesville after COVID-19 pandemic shut them down

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Gainesville playgrounds are now open.

In conjunction with Florida’s Phase III reopening, the City of Gainesville announced that several of its playgrounds will reopen on Friday, while all playgrounds will reopen by Oct. 23. The list of when each playground will open can be found HERE.

The City of Gainesville initially closed all playgrounds in the spring during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to manage the spread of the virus. The city says they are confident this is the right step moving forward.

“The first step was to ensure that adequate staffing was available to maintain proper sanitation practices and that playground patrons properly adhere to social distancing protocols,” said the city in a press release. “City leaders have worked diligently to make informed decisions and assess the level of risk under the guidance of public health officials. We know that our neighbors are eager to return to normalcy and the City is committed to restoring operations for all recreational activities when we are confident that we can do so safely.”

