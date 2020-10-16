Thousands come out to support President Donald Trump in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump supporters lined up 60th avenue on Friday for the chance to see the man they want to lead the country for four more years.

It’s a song you’ve heard before but with a twist. M-A-G-A at the Trump Unity Bridge, rings out at the Trump rally. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/v5Mi9UTCuN — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) October 16, 2020

Trump is back on the trail after halting all campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. With 18 days left to the General Election, Trump made the trip back to the battleground state of Florida, making a stop in Ocala.

“How would it be if we didn’t have the Russia witch hunt and all this nonsense they threw at us the last four years.. how would it be...they wouldn’t have another election. We would just say, we would take it another four years," said Trump to a loud crowd.

“He is our man, I’m telling you four more years has to get in," said Laura Kuehn, a Trump supporter.

Laura Kuehn is one half of the self named, ‘Trump Twins.’ Kuehn and her sister, Nora, arrived a the Ocala Airport around 6 a.m., ready to hear what the president had to say.

"I love his rhetoric, " said Laura Keuhn. “People always talk about his mouth and how overbearing it is and I see nothing wrong. In fact that’s the thing that encouraged me to vote for him was his outspoken honesty. We love it.”

“Basically, I don’t have a lot of money to give him, so I can at least give my time and stand up for him," said Nora Keuhn.

The rhetoric was not always pleasant, however.

“You are a traitor to the white race,” said a Trump supporter at the rally to the group of Biden supporters. “You are shameful.”

A handful of Democrats have set up down the street to wave signs in support of former Vice President Joe Biden, and quickly a Trump supporter confronted the group @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/0dduy67LV8 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 16, 2020

“Well we want to take advantage of being able to show the Trumpites here that there’s a big Biden presence here too,” said Democrat, Jann Fitzgerald. "We are here as real people, and we really care about getting him out of office.

No matter what side these supporters landed on the political spectrum, they had one clear message.

“Just vote,” said Democrat, Chris Lynch. “Vote your heart. Just vote.”

Florida is a strong focus for the Trump campaign. In addition to his stop in Ocala, the president traveled to Miami on Thursday night for his town hall. Trump has also made stops in Sanford and Jacksonville in the last month.

The president is on the way to Macon, Ga., where he will hold another rally on Friday night.

