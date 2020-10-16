UF College of Medicine working on rapid testing for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Medicine in Jacksonville is working with Abbott Laboratories to develop a new rapid covid test.

The study, called BinaxNOW, is focused on producing a test with the capability of providing a result within five minutes.

While studies like this one can often take months to produce a result, people with the emergency medical research team say that researchers are working in record time to produce an approved test.

“The goal for that study is that it’ll be a rapid study in the future that anyone could do. A medical assistant, a nurse in the ER, it doesn’t have to be a laboratory professional that’s conducting the study,” said Dr. Phyllis Hendry, the Associate Chair for Emergency Medicine Research.

“Right now we’re getting the specimens and sending them to the company and they test it against the gold standard test. So what everyone is struggling with now is can you do saliva, can just do a nasal swab? What is the best and the fastest way of testing and they are continuing to refine their different tests.”

Governor DeSantis has recently ordered the distribution of the approved rapid tests from Abbott Laboratories, intended to go to assisted living facilities and to populations with the highest risks.

