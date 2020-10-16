Advertisement

University of Florida International PhD student arrested on child pornography charges

Diego Garcia Olaechea, 37, was arrested by GPD on charges of possession and distributing child pornography after getting a tip from NCMEC.
Diego Garcia Olaechea, 37, was arrested by GPD on charges of possession and distributing child pornography after getting a tip from NCMEC.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrest a University of Florida international PHD student on several charges related to the possession of child pornography.

The Gainesville Police Department say they arrested Diego Garcia Olaechea, a Peruvian, on Friday.

On Feb. 22, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Microsoft that one of their Skype users had shared child pornography using their service.

The account was traced to an email at the Center of Ornithology and Biodiversidad, or CORBIDI, in Peru that was registered to Olaechea. After finding evidence that Olaechea was in the U.S. on a student visa, the Gainesville Police Department was contacted when the visa sponsor was found to be the University of Florida.

The 37-year-old is listed as a PhD student on the UF/IFAS Wildlife Ecology and Conservation Department’s website, and is identified in his arrest report as a “Fullbright student and the recipient of the Peruvian CONCYTE Fellowship”

On Oct. 1, GPD found and interviewed Olaechea, as well as searched his home. Police say a digital forensic examination of his computer found more than 10,000 images and videos related to child sexual abuse. When they interviewed Olaechea, he admitted to being attracted to children and told investigators he was afraid to have children of his own because of this. In the arrest report, investigators note, “the defendant also stated that he would like to teach children but he’s not sure he could due to the temptation.”

Olaechea is charged with 12 counts of possession and 1 count of distribution of child pornography. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $325,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween festivities happening this weekend in NCFL

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Halloween may look different this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re looking to pumpkin spice things up this weekend, there are a few events happening here in North Central Florida.

Local

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/16

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday is already pretty great, but it’s even better when we get to check in with our friends at K-Country.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Lawsuit filed to stop President Trump’s MAGA rally at the Ocala International Airport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday to try to stop the 'Make America Great Again’ campaign rally in Ocala for President Trump.

Latest News

News

18th annual Black Tie Blue Jeans event kicked off in Alachua

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
18th annual Black Tie Blue Jeans event was held in Alachua and streamed online.

News

Marion County Sheriff Deputies chase suspect after speeding off

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff Deputies had to chase a suspect after speeding off and not cooperating.

Local

ICYMI Oct. 15

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Marion County Chase

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury True Bill indicts four men

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Black Tie Blue Jean Event

Updated: 12 hours ago