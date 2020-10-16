University of Florida International PhD student arrested on child pornography charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrest a University of Florida international PHD student on several charges related to the possession of child pornography.

The Gainesville Police Department say they arrested Diego Garcia Olaechea, a Peruvian, on Friday.

On Feb. 22, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Microsoft that one of their Skype users had shared child pornography using their service.

The account was traced to an email at the Center of Ornithology and Biodiversidad, or CORBIDI, in Peru that was registered to Olaechea. After finding evidence that Olaechea was in the U.S. on a student visa, the Gainesville Police Department was contacted when the visa sponsor was found to be the University of Florida.

The 37-year-old is listed as a PhD student on the UF/IFAS Wildlife Ecology and Conservation Department’s website, and is identified in his arrest report as a “Fullbright student and the recipient of the Peruvian CONCYTE Fellowship”

On Oct. 1, GPD found and interviewed Olaechea, as well as searched his home. Police say a digital forensic examination of his computer found more than 10,000 images and videos related to child sexual abuse. When they interviewed Olaechea, he admitted to being attracted to children and told investigators he was afraid to have children of his own because of this. In the arrest report, investigators note, “the defendant also stated that he would like to teach children but he’s not sure he could due to the temptation.”

Olaechea is charged with 12 counts of possession and 1 count of distribution of child pornography. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $325,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.