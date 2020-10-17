Fire breaks out in Newberry Cornfield Maze

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire broke out and burnt down a portion of the Newberry Cornfield Maze, late Friday night.

Newberry firemen responded to the call of bales of hay and a pole barn on fire in the Northwest corner of the maze.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The maze is open today during normal operating hours.

