Ocala Police o head out ‘in full force’ this weekend after an officer was nearly hit by drunk driver

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department will be out in full force in the downtown area each weekend to help curb the DUIs and other crimes occurring when area bars close.

In a Facebook post, OPD shared a video of the OPD DUI unit stopping suspected drunk drivers in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 4th. In just twenty minutes the unit performed three DUI investigations.

While officers were stopping one suspect, a pickup truck driver sped past driving the wrong way on a one-way street almost hitting an officer working the scene. Several civilians were also nearly hit.

The vehicle was stopped by police after the incident.

