President Trump, local Republicans push rally attendees to vote red on election day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump is picking up the pace on the campaign trail as the election creeps closer.

Trump made a second visit to central Florida this week, stopping by the Ocala International Airport on Friday afternoon.

“Thank you,” said the president to the crowd as he took the stage in front of thousands of his supporters.

“I’m here to support Trump," said one Trump supporter at the rally. "He’s awesome. He’s my guy, super Trump, MAGA man. Trump 2020.”

The @POTUS has pulled up. Tune in at 5, 5:30 and 6 for a live look and listen. @WCJB20 @JuliaMaeLaude pic.twitter.com/IzFBCiBFam — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) October 16, 2020

Trump was joined by local leaders, Republican candidates and Gov. Ron DeSantis on the stage, calling to voters to vote red come November.

“Will you pledge that when you do vote that you’ll support all our Republican candidates running up and down the ballot," asked DeSantis. "Will you pledge to convince your friends, families, neighbors, anyone you know to get out and vote between now and November third?”

During the long awaited remarks by the president, Trump discussed COVID-19, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, his love for the state of Florida, and his pledge to improve the economy for all people.

“We have the greatest numbers. Hispanic-American, African-American, Asian-American, women.We have the greatest numbers," said Trump. "Young people with a diploma from high school, without a high school diploma, with a PhD from MIT. Every single group was having the best numbers. We had the greatest economic recovery. We had the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Early voting is right around the corner in North Central Florida with several counties already starting this upcoming Monday.

T-MINUS TWO HOURS: The crowd is starting to funnel into Ocala International Airport as they await @realDonaldTrump’s arrival. Stay tuned with @WCJB20, @JuliaMaeLaude and I will give you a live look at 5, 5:30 and 6! pic.twitter.com/VOKCesISlG — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) October 16, 2020

