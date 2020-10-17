Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Marion County

Missing & Endangered Diane Grennell
Missing & Endangered Diane Grennell(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ocklawaha woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

They say 68-year-old Diane Grinnell was last seen Thursday evening at her home on southeast 65th lane.

The Department of Children and Families was set to place her into a home care facility.

Witnesses say a white Chevy pulling a camper, with the tag number HNVP39 was seen leaving the area.

If you have any information on Grinnell’s whereabouts call 911.

SILVER ALERT DIANE MARIE GRENNELL At approximately 5:00pm on October 15, 2020, Diane was last seen at a residence...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 16, 2020

