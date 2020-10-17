Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Marion County
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ocklawaha woman with Alzheimer’s disease.
They say 68-year-old Diane Grinnell was last seen Thursday evening at her home on southeast 65th lane.
The Department of Children and Families was set to place her into a home care facility.
Witnesses say a white Chevy pulling a camper, with the tag number HNVP39 was seen leaving the area.
If you have any information on Grinnell’s whereabouts call 911.
