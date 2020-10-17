Sports Overtime Week 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Contenders are beginning to emerge in NCFL high school football. In a matchup of teams that entered on a combined nine-game winning streak, Newberry took down Dixie County, 21-14 in TV20′s Game of the Week. The Panthers improve to 6-1 overall and the Bears drop to 4-2.
NCFL Football: Week Seven
Bradford def. P.K. Yonge, 28-6
Hawthorne def. Palatka, 32-0
Ridgeview def. Eastside, 36-0
Lee def. Columbia, 38-21
Suwannee def. Wakulla, 21-0
Trenton def. Bell, 47-0
Hamilton County def. Chiefland, 28-20
Oak Hall def. All Saints Academy, 20-13
Vanguard def. North Marion, 33-7
West Port def. Lake Weir, 34-0
Forest def. Belleview, 42-0
Sandalwood def. Trinity Catholic, 17-14
Union County def. Williston, 24-0
Maclay def. Lafayette, 38-14
Bronson def. Franklin County, 38-27
Baldwin def. Fort White, 40-0
Branford def. Joshua Christian, 55-0
Interlachen def. Wolfson, 31-14
