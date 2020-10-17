Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week 6

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Contenders are beginning to emerge in NCFL high school football.  In a matchup of teams that entered on a combined nine-game winning streak, Newberry took down Dixie County, 21-14 in TV20′s Game of the Week.  The Panthers improve to 6-1 overall and the Bears drop to 4-2.

NCFL Football: Week Seven

Bradford def. P.K. Yonge, 28-6

Hawthorne def. Palatka, 32-0

Ridgeview def. Eastside, 36-0

Lee def. Columbia, 38-21

Suwannee def. Wakulla, 21-0

Trenton def. Bell, 47-0

Hamilton County def. Chiefland, 28-20

Oak Hall def. All Saints Academy, 20-13

Vanguard def. North Marion, 33-7

West Port def. Lake Weir, 34-0

Forest def. Belleview, 42-0

Sandalwood def. Trinity Catholic, 17-14

Union County def. Williston, 24-0

Maclay def. Lafayette, 38-14

Bronson def. Franklin County, 38-27

Baldwin def. Fort White, 40-0

Branford def. Joshua Christian, 55-0

Interlachen def. Wolfson, 31-14

