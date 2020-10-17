Unemployment drops in North Central Florida as joblessness rises statewide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Unemployment numbers released for the month of September by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity show the employment situation appears to be stabilizing.

Across the state, the jobless rate rose slightly, but in North Central Florida people are heading back to work. The unemployment rate fell in September from the month before in every county in the region.

In addition, the economy added jobs to the workforce.

Gilchrist and Union counties became the first to fall under four percent since the pandemic at 3.9% and 3.7% respectively.

Alachua county reported a rate of 4.3% in September compared to 4.8% in August. Bradford county dropped by 0.4% to 4.6%. Columbia county reported a 5% unemployment rate. Dixie County is down to 4.4%. Levy County reported 4.8%.

The highest regional unemployment rate is in Marion County at 5.6% down from 6.1% in August.

The state of Florida reported a 7.6% unemployment rate, 0.3% higher than last month. The rate is slightly below the national rate of 7.9%

Click here to see all the numbers.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.