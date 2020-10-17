Advertisement

Volunteers help restore headstones at historical Ocala cemetery

A historical marker detailing the Evergreen Cemetery in Ocala.
A historical marker detailing the Evergreen Cemetery in Ocala.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A historical cemetery in Marion County received a much needed makeover, on Saturday.

Volunteers showed up to the Evergreen Cemetery in Ocala to restore weathered headstones.

It’s the oldest public cemetery in the city, first established in 1850.

Evergreen Cemetery is home to soldiers of both the Confederate and Union Armies from the Civil War.

Volunteers believe restoring headstones helps preserve history for future generations.

“You know, the whole reason they’re markers in the first place is so people in the future can see who they were and what they did for the country and what not,” said Lee Sparkman, a volunteer. “So, if time takes the marker you can’t know that. the chemical we use doesn’t hurt the grave, but shines it up makes it look like a brand new stone, and for something that’s 150-years-old that’s pretty cool.”

Evergreen Cemetery also contains the graves of those who founded the county seat.

