BBQ fundraiser raises money to help build a community center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Power House Family Worship Center is raising money to build a community center. The religious center, located off Southwest 24th avenue, is hoping to raise about $300,000. They have already raised more than $100,000 from within the congregation. To help get closer to that goal they hosted a BBQ fundraiser on their property Saturday.

Bishop Leo Robinson Sr. said they need the community’s help to make this vision a reality.

“We’re here to make a difference with this community center, and we are building one right here on this property of the three acres at Powerhouse Family Worship Center. This is what we are doing it is for our youth, it is for our elderly people to give the elderly people something to do and to keep our youth people from being out on the streets, drug, hanging outs, doing home invasions. It’s what we are trying to prevent, so far so good. We’ve been doing a great job, but we need more help.”

All the proceeds raised at the barbecue fundraiser will be donated to this project. If you would like to help or donate to the GoFundMe click on the link below.

