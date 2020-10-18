Groups march for women’s equality in multiple cities across north-central Florida on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 100 people took to the streets of downtown Gainesville as a part of a local women’s march. People young, and old marched down Main Street from Depot Park to Bo Diddley Plaza demanding equality for women. When the group arrived at the plaza they heard from different speakers and their stories.

The organizer of the event hopes everyone in the crowd remembers the messages they heard at the event when they head to the polls on November 3rd.

“I hope they remember a feeling of empowerment. I hope they remember feeling that they were supported that they were seen, that they were valid in their feelings, and their fears. I hope they walk into the polls with their heads held high, or they walk to the poll boxes, or they walk to the mailboxes as the case may be,” said Larah Doyle the organizer of the Gainesville Women’s March.

The group did have a permit for Saturday’s march. To ensure everyone remained safe the group had hand sanitizer, masks as well as water, and snacks on-hand.

Elsewhere, across north-central Florida, the first-ever women’s march in Levy County took place on Saturday. The march began at Heritage Park on Main Street at 9 AM and featured speeches, music, and a march for justice. The event was organized in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to celebrate her career and accomplishments.

A woman’s march also took place in Ocala.

