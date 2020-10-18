Advertisement

Groups march for women’s equality in multiple cities across north-central Florida on Saturday

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 100 people took to the streets of downtown Gainesville as a part of a local women’s march. People young, and old marched down Main Street from Depot Park to Bo Diddley Plaza demanding equality for women. When the group arrived at the plaza they heard from different speakers and their stories.

The organizer of the event hopes everyone in the crowd remembers the messages they heard at the event when they head to the polls on November 3rd.

“I hope they remember a feeling of empowerment. I hope they remember feeling that they were supported that they were seen, that they were valid in their feelings, and their fears. I hope they walk into the polls with their heads held high, or they walk to the poll boxes, or they walk to the mailboxes as the case may be,” said Larah Doyle the organizer of the Gainesville Women’s March.

The group did have a permit for Saturday’s march. To ensure everyone remained safe the group had hand sanitizer, masks as well as water, and snacks on-hand.

Elsewhere, across north-central Florida, the first-ever women’s march in Levy County took place on Saturday. The march began at Heritage Park on Main Street at 9 AM and featured speeches, music, and a march for justice. The event was organized in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to celebrate her career and accomplishments.

A woman’s march also took place in Ocala.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BBQ fundraiser raises money to help build a community center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Power House Worship Center hosted a BBQ fundraiser to help raise money for a community center. Bishop Leo Robinson Sr. said this center would be open to all ages and everyone in the community.

News

BBQ fundraiser raises money to help build a community center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Power House Worship Center hosted a BBQ fundraiser to help raise money for a community center. Bishop Leo Robinson Sr. said this center would be open to all ages and everyone in the community.

News

Volunteers help restore headstones at historical Ocala cemetery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Volunteers helped restore headstones and graves at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ocala.

News

House near Newberry corn maze burned to the ground

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A portion of the Newberry Cornfield Maze was ablaze late Friday night.

Latest News

News

Sports Overtime Week 7

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

News

Ocala Police o head out ‘in full force’ this weekend after an officer was nearly hit by drunk driver

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Police Department will be out in full force in the downtown area each weekend to help curb the DUIs and other crimes occurring when area bars close.

News

President Trump, local Republicans push rally attendees to vote red on election day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Trump made a second visit to central Florida this week, stopping by the Ocala International Airport on Friday afternoon.

News

President Trump, local Republicans push rally supporters to vote red on election day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

News

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Marion County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ocklawaha woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

News

Unemployment drops in North Central Florida as joblessness rises statewide

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Unemployment numbers released for the month of September by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity show the employment situation appears to be stabilizing.