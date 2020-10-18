Local transition home and support group helps ex-felons succeed in society

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jeffrey Cobb was released from prison 23 years ago, and he’s worked to improve his life. Now he is helping others succeed in life.

“I went to the House of Hope. I’m the first graduate from the House of Hope Ministry that Keith Perry was the president of and that helped me so much that I said this is something I want to do to help someone else.”

That is exactly what he does at his transition home Shelter from the Storm Ministry which serves men and women.

“We bring them here rehabilitate them, we get people to sponsor them. On that aspect we give them a residence, we give them a home, stay here for a year.”

They also help people find a job. Cobb is using his experience to help other people.

“The multiple eras affect, you affect one person’s life then they go out and affect more people’s lives,” said Senator Keith Perry. “To be here and what a great group of people to be around and fellowship with and just shows what you can do if you are active in the community.”

These types of transition homes give ex-felons a second chance.

“It’s a blessing because we have a guy here now that did 45 years in prison,” said Cobb.

Senator Perry believes you have to talk to the people who have experienced the system, to help prepare them for when they get out.

“What can help them transition, educate them in prison. When they get out there being productive citizens.”

Cobb is willing to help people when they are released from prison.

“As long as they get out, and they want to do the right thing. They want to go in a new direction. Be a productive citizen. We will open up the door to them.”

Senator Perry said these homes are having a positive impact on the community. Cobb would like to build another home, but needs more money to do so. Currently, they have one home for men, and one home for women. If you would like to find out more information about how you can help contact Jeffrey Cobb at (352) 339-4732.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.