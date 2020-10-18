University of Florida Gator Growl holds annual SoulFest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite the pandemic, the annual Gator-Growl at the University of Florida is still taking place, just, virtually.

On Sunday, SoulFest is the featured event. SoulFest is a night to showcase inspiring cultural celebrations, and showcase the amount of diverse talent at the university..

This is the 20th anniversary of the event. The celebration begins at 6 pm and you can watch it here.

