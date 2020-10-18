Advertisement

Williston activist arrested for breaching the peace

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Williston Police arrested Kenuel Gates for playing music loudly near city hall. He was protesting Mayor Jerry Robinson and demanding he resign for denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gates was asked multiple times to turn the music down, but he refused.

Gates was arrested for breaching the peace and is in the Levy Co. Jail.

This is the second time Gates has employed the same tactics to express his discontent with Mayor Robinson. He played music loudly outside of city hall earlier in October as well, calling for the mayor to resign then.

Gates has been part of numerous protests in Williston over the summer, including a block party that ended with six people being shot once the party ended.

