Advertisement

Woman’s march held for the first time in Levy Co.

The event featured speeches and music
The event featured speeches and music(Gussie Boatwright)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The first ever woman’s march in Levy Co. took place Saturday.

The march began at heritage park on Main St. at 9 am.

The event was organized in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to celebrate her career and accomplishments.

The event featured speeches, music and a march for justice.

A woman’s march also took place in Ocala.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mullen said he is self-isolating from his family

News

Volunteers help restore headstones at historical Ocala cemetery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Volunteers helped restore headstones and graves at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ocala.

News

House near Newberry corn maze burned to the ground

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A portion of the Newberry Cornfield Maze was ablaze late Friday night.

News

Sports Overtime Week 7

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Unemployment numbers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT

News

Ocala Police o head out ‘in full force’ this weekend after an officer was nearly hit by drunk driver

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Police Department will be out in full force in the downtown area each weekend to help curb the DUIs and other crimes occurring when area bars close.

News

President Trump, local Republicans push rally attendees to vote red on election day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Trump made a second visit to central Florida this week, stopping by the Ocala International Airport on Friday afternoon.

News

President Trump, local Republicans push rally supporters to vote red on election day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

News

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Marion County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ocklawaha woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

News

Unemployment drops in North Central Florida as joblessness rises statewide

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Unemployment numbers released for the month of September by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity show the employment situation appears to be stabilizing.