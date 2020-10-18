Woman’s march held for the first time in Levy Co.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The first ever woman’s march in Levy Co. took place Saturday.
The march began at heritage park on Main St. at 9 am.
The event was organized in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to celebrate her career and accomplishments.
The event featured speeches, music and a march for justice.
A woman’s march also took place in Ocala.
