Woman’s march held for the first time in Levy Co.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The first ever woman’s march in Levy Co. took place Saturday.

The march began at heritage park on Main St. at 9 am.

The event was organized in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to celebrate her career and accomplishments.

The event featured speeches, music and a march for justice.

A woman’s march also took place in Ocala.

