Early voting begins in North Central FL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Alachua, Bradford, Levy and Marion counties will start heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election.

Dixie and Gilchrist Counties polls will open up on Wednesday, Columbia County on Thursday and Union County on Saturday.

Polls are open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday in Bradford and Alachua counties and 8 am to 6 pm in Marion and Levy Counties.

Those heading to the polls today should remember to bring photo and signature ID.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections website, 191,046 people are registered to vote with 32 thousand ballots already cast by mail.

For more information on how to request or track your vote by mail ballot click here.

