Give 4 Marion online fundraiser aims to support more than 80 Marion County non-profits

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Its better to give than to receive-- but this week both will happen in Marion County.

The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County is hosting its inaugural 24-hour fundraising event called ‘Give 4 Marion' , to support different non-profits in Marion County.

“The Community Foundations that we’re affiliated with around the state, many of them already do comity wide giving days some of those you may already know about especially up in Gainesville, the Amazing Give, so we decided that on the heels of COVID we wanted to go on and move forward with a community wide giving day. We were already researching a giving day and decided that now was the perfect time to introduce it to our community,” President and Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Ocala / Marion County, Lauren Deiorio said.

More than 80 Marion County non-profits have already signed up, including cat rescue Sheltering Hands. A $200 entry fee was collected for nonprofits to participate.

The cat rescue helps spay and neuter both friendly and feral cats and help them find their forever homes. The non-profit also relies on donations and volunteers to run the shelter, and they need the community’s help now more than ever.

"They’re donations with help our Senior for Senior program. We pay all of the medical for the cats that are placed with a senior, and it will also help with our spay and neuter surgeries. We’ll be able to do more surgeries and help out people who can’t afford to spay and neuter their cats,” Sheltering Hands Clinic Director, Susan Nastav said.

The fundraiser will start on October 20, 2020 at 10:00:00 a.m. and run for 24-hours.

