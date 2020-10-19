Local politicians, candidates encourage people to participate in early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tons of people showed up for the first day of early voting Monday. At the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office, the line was wrapped around the building for most of the day. Local democratic leaders were also out encouraging people to have their voice heard.

“Right now is the most important time to encourage people to vote,” said City Commissioner David Arreola. "Remind people that their vote matters and don’t let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t count. Don’t let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t matter. This is the most important message that we are bringing home.”

Arreola was joined by State House District 21 candidate Kayser Enneking and University of Florida student leaders.

“You should be voting because this truly is the most consequential election of our life,” said Enneking. "If we want to make sure the world is here in another 50 years, we need to make sure we get out there and vote.”

Republican leaders were also out relaying the message of how important voting is this year. The trump Bus along with District 3 Congressional candidate Kat Cammack were out campaigning this morning.

“Whether you are voting absentee, early or the day of on November 3rd, please get out there and vote," Cammack said. "It is the only way that our constitutional republic can function effectively is with your vote. So do your homework, do your research. Make sure you know what your candidates stand for and what the issues are all about and get out there with a plan to vote.”

Early voting will continue through Oct. 31 in Alachua County.

