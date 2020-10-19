Russell Report: Wild week in college football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What a wild week in college football, especially in the SEC. Fans have been complaining about how bad the defenses were...now, maybe they should look at some of the quarterback play. Matt Corral threw six picks in an Ole Miss loss to surprising Arkansas. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Auburn’s Bo Nix and two Tennessee QB’s combined to throw 9 picks in their losses and Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello threw for just 99 yards in 15 completions with a pick and was yanked from the game. On the other side of the coin, Kentucky has combined for just 451 yards of offense in its last two games...And yet won them both. Go ahead, try to figure out this wacky season.

But the big game was Georgia at Alabama and Nick Saban again schools a pupil. Georgia had a chance in this game, leading at halftime. But quarterback Mac Jones was huge again for Bama, throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns to shred a supposedly elite defense that gave up some 550 yards of offense. At least for now, the SEC still runs through Tuscaloosa, and Georgia is left to wonder about its defense and its ability to run the football consistently, not to mention being able to win a truly big game.

We wish gator football coach Dan Mullen and others on the staff and team well that tested positive for COVID, shutting down back to back games. How will that affect this team going forward? It can’t be easy coming off a loss and now having to go through this; the leadership and resolve of this team will be supremely tested in the coming weeks...But do you really think this is the last we’ll hear about games being delayed or cancelled altogether? Things can change daily and navigating through this strange season will continue to be a challenge.

Finally, congratulations to the Tampa Bay Rays for making their second ever appearance in the world series. They almost blew a 3-0 Alcs lead over Houston but won game 7 to advance. The Rays deserve so much credit for putting together a team that wins with names no one seems to know. Can you name three guys in their starting lineup? Didn’t think so...but their deep pitching and timely hitting has these no names in a position to be world champs. Let’s hope the series is a good one.

