The Week Ahead: what stories you need to watch out for this week

Here are the stories you need to be aware of for your Week Ahead.
Here are the stories you need to be aware of for your Week Ahead.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting begins in the state Monday, but not every county in our area is opening polls on that day.

Alachua, Levy, Marion and Bradford Co’s. will be opening polling locations on Monday.

But, Dixie and Gilchrist Co. will open locations on Wednesday.

Columbia Co. begins early voting on Thursday and Union Co. won’t open polls until Saturday.

Here are the dates early voting ends in each county.

Alachua  Oct 19-31

Bradford  Oct 19-Nov 1

Columbia  Oct 22-31

Dixie  Oct 21-31

Gilchrist  Oct 21-31

Levy  Oct 19-Nov 1

Marion  Oct 19-31

Union  Oct 24-31

A 24-hour fundraiser begins on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. The Give4Marion online starts at 10 am with the goal of raising funds for local nonprofit organizations, like the group ‘Helping Hands’, through a single online donation platform. You can find the link to donate here.

On Friday, Florida realtors will release the September housing numbers. Sales were down in Gainesville and Ocala during august and local realtors are hoping the September numbers show signs of improvement.

