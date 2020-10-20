Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners select new artwork for county administration building

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artwork to fill the space left by a confederate statue in Alachua County has been selected.

County commissioners unanimously selected Heidi Stein’s concept for the West Lawn of the county administration building.

In 2017, a confederate soldier statue that stood there was removed and returned to the daughters of the confederacy.

The new artwork is called “The Gainesville Megaphone” and will be “a place to amplify aspirations and listen to the community.” The link to the original story can be found here.

