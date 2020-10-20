Advertisement

Campaigns Step Up Florida Ground Game

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Presidential race is tightening in Florida, with recent polls showing a near tie.

Both Biden and Trump’s campaigns are making multiple stops in the Sunshine State this week before the final presidential debate, but the outcome is more uncertain than ever.

Stoping at a Black Voices for Trump rally in Florida’s capital city, the Tump Campaign wrapped up another day of its fourth bus tour through the state.

On the bus, we spoke with Congressman Matt Gaetz, who said reaching minority voters has been a central focus of the President’s reelection bid.

“The policies of the Trump administration have benefited every community and we’re grateful for the diverse coalition we have,” said Gaetz.

Kamala Harris also made stops in Jacksonville and Orlando this week.

Biden Campaign Surrogate Dianne Williams-Cox was in Jax and is confident in Biden’s support from minority voters.

“We need to unify. We need to come back together. We need to build back better and we can do it,” said Williams-Cox.

Neither the Biden nor Trump campaigns expect the late-breaking New York Post story alleging the Vice President played a role in his son’s foreign business ties to make a difference in the final results.

“I think many people are saying, ‘what article’? We’ve seen this played out before. You know, the Hillary emails, the ‘this’ and the ‘that’,” said Williams-Cox.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said social media’s response to the story is evidence the Trump campaign is fighting a two-front battle.

“It was basically almost impossible to find this article online as soon as it broke. Why? Because they’re trying to use their corporate money to make sure Joe Biden is elected President,” said Schlapp.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have acknowledged the possibility of post-election lawsuits in the event of a close race.

But both expect a smooth election here in Florida.

Biden and Trump face off in the final presidential debate at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Debate topics include COVID-19, race relations, American families, climate change, national security and leadership.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tom Betty Birthday Bash music festival to be held virtually

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
This year the annual celebration of Tom Petty a music legend and Gainesville native is being held virtually due to COVID-19.

News

Meet the candidates running for District 5 County Commissioner in Bradford County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Diane Andrews and Carol Mosley are facing off for the Bradford County District 5 Commissioner seat.

News

Florida Forest Service teams respond to wildfires in western U.S.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
On average deployments last about 2 weeks for crews and can be extended, at times, to 21 days.

News

Tips on how to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Across Florida, thousands of mail-in ballots are already getting a second look by election canvassing officials after voters mismarked their ballots, changed their minds or chose to waste their votes.

Latest News

News

Marion County Cattlemen’s Association holds 65th Ocala Bull Sale

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Marion County Cattlemen’s Association held its 65th annual Ocala Bull Sale Tuesday afternoon at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

News

Police investigating a body found in Palatka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to police, they received a call on Tuesday morning about an unresponsive man on the ground near Olive St.

News

Man indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state attorney seeks death penalty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted by the a Putnam County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Burglary With A Battery, and 1 count of Burglary While Armed.

News

Gainesville’s Infinite Energy sold to Georgia-based company

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Infinite Energy will no longer be locally owned. After 26 years in Gainesville, the energy company was acquired by Atlanta-based company, Gas South.

News

MCSO is investigating a pedestrian killed by a train in Marion County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An investigation is underway after a train struck and killed a person in North Central Florida.

News

SCAM ALERT: Alachua County, ASO aware of threats being emailed to voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple instances of voter intimidation via an email allegedly coming from the 'Proud Boys.'