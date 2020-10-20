Advertisement

Expectations high for Gator volleyball

Fourth-ranked Florida enters season Wed. at Auburn
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida volleyball team opens what promises to be an SEC volleyball season unlike any other this Wednesday when the Gators visit Auburn for the pandemic-delayed season opener. Conference teams are playing just eight matches this fall and will face four different opponents twice each on consecutive nights in order to reduce travel and the number of teams they come into contact with on a weekly basis.

Florida enters the season ranked number four in the AVCA preseason poll and brings back the likes of All-American outside hitter Thayer Hall, senior outside hitter Holly Carlton, and setter Marlie Monserez.

The Gators finished 27-5 last season and reached the Regional Semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Top Plays Week Seven

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

Poll Question: Vote for the top high school football play of week seven

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Last Friday's action produced some dazzling plays. Choose the week's best.

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 6

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
High school football scores for Week seven in North Central Florida.

News

Sports Overtime Week 7

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

Latest News

News

Florida Gators postpone game against Missouri to Oct. 31

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football will not play Missouri next week

Sports

Gator Insider: Empty Swamp

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Sports

Gator Insider: Empty Swamp

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
Steve Russell breaks down what this could mean for the rest of the UF season in this week's Gator Insider.

Sports

Newberry, Forest among district volleyball champions

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Sweeps all the rage in title matches.

Sports

District volleyball tourney week

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT

Sports

Florida AD Scott Stricklin addresses postponement, possible origin of spread

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Matchup with LSU tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.