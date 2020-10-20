Expectations high for Gator volleyball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida volleyball team opens what promises to be an SEC volleyball season unlike any other this Wednesday when the Gators visit Auburn for the pandemic-delayed season opener. Conference teams are playing just eight matches this fall and will face four different opponents twice each on consecutive nights in order to reduce travel and the number of teams they come into contact with on a weekly basis.

Florida enters the season ranked number four in the AVCA preseason poll and brings back the likes of All-American outside hitter Thayer Hall, senior outside hitter Holly Carlton, and setter Marlie Monserez.

The Gators finished 27-5 last season and reached the Regional Semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.

