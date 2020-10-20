FDOT, M-CORES hosts meeting about new corridors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation and M-CORES discussed the potential economic and environmental impacts of corridors being developed throughout Florida including north central Florida.

The Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program was created to revitalize rural communities, encourage job creation and provide regional connectivity.

Its goal is to also enhance the quality of life and public safety, and protecting the environment and natural resources.

FDOT was assigned with creating task forces (M-CORES) to study three corridors:

The Suncoast Connector, extending from Citrus County to Jefferson County

The Northern Turnpike Connector, extending from the Florida’s Turnpike northwest to the Suncoast Parkway

The Southwest-Central Florida Connector, extending from Collier County to Polk County

The Suncoast Corridor will connect eight counties from Citrus to Jefferson County.

The corridor will go through Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Madison, Lafayette, and Taylor counties.

Some of the intended benefits of the corridor is to address hurricane evacuation, traffic congestion, and an increase of jobs in the area.

The Suncoast Connector task force will study how the project can reduce the impact of construction on the water quality and wildlife habitat in the counties.

“Throughout this phase, we have listened to thousands of Floridians who have participated in the process,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault. “Going forward, I commit to you that the department will continue its robust engagement program involving more of the state’s 22 million residents. To help ensure that our infrastructure provides the connectivity and flexibility necessary to meet the changing needs here in this state.”

The M-CORES program was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 17, 2019.

The Florida Legislature charged each task force with providing recommendations and evaluations in a final report by Nov. 15.

