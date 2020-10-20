Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.

The proposal would run from Citrus county to Jefferson county and the Florida-Georgia border. People interested in learning more can view materials both in person and virtually.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, with public comment starting soon after.

The link to register for the event can be found here. The two viewing locations will be:

Sumter County Fairgrounds 7620 State Road 471 Bushnell, FL 33513

Citrus County Building Alliance 1196 S. Lecanto Highway Lecanto, FL 34461

