Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday

The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.
The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.

The proposal would run from Citrus county to Jefferson county and the Florida-Georgia border. People interested in learning more can view materials both in person and virtually.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, with public comment starting soon after.

The link to register for the event can be found here. The two viewing locations will be:

  • Sumter County Fairgrounds 7620 State Road 471 Bushnell, FL 33513
  • Citrus County Building Alliance 1196 S. Lecanto Highway Lecanto, FL 34461

