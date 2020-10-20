Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.
The proposal would run from Citrus county to Jefferson county and the Florida-Georgia border. People interested in learning more can view materials both in person and virtually.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, with public comment starting soon after.
The link to register for the event can be found here. The two viewing locations will be:
- Sumter County Fairgrounds 7620 State Road 471 Bushnell, FL 33513
- Citrus County Building Alliance 1196 S. Lecanto Highway Lecanto, FL 34461
