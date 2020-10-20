GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews kicked off their 22 day free flu vaccination program on Monday.

This is the first time GFR is partnering with the Alachua County Health Department to bring free flu shots and HIV screenings to the front doors of Gainesville residents.

Those looking to get the shot do not need insurance or a doctors prescription. The only requirement is to be above the age of two years old.

Gainesville Fire Rescue Acting Fire Chief, Shawn Hillhouse, said their goal is to give out 1,300 vaccinations and that every person counts.

“This year it’s obviously a little bit more elevated because we have two viruses that are going around and everybody competes for medical resources, so if we can reduce the impact of one so that we can have available resources for the other, then that’s going to be good for the overall health of the community,” said Hillhouse.

He said getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever due to the pandemic.

“An ounce of prevention is worth that pound of cure,” said Hillhouse. “We encourage everybody to do it, not only for themselves, but so that you know they’re not going to carry something that could hurt an at risk immunosuppressed person or get to one of our at risk populations like our elderly.”

The program targets low-income and other vulnerable neighborhoods.

You’ll be able to find them at Porters Community on Tuesday between 9 am and 4 pm with a break between noon and 1:15 pm. Wednesday they’ll be out at Grace Marketplace.

Gainesville Fire Rescue rolls out free flu vaccination program (WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.