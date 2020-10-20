Gainesville’s Infinite Energy sold to Georgia-based company

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Infinite Energy will no longer be locally owned. After 26 years in Gainesville, the energy company was acquired by Atlanta-based company, Gas South.

Although Infinite Energy is being sold to a company based out of Georgia, it will retain a presence in Gainesville, Fla.

“We’re so pleased to be joining the Gainesville community,” said Kevin Greiner, Gas South’s president and CEO in a press release. “With a tremendous talent pool and focus on innovation in the area, we are glad to continue to be a part of this city.”

Darin Cook and Rich Blaser, both former GRU employees, founded Infinite Energy in 1994. The company provides retail and wholesale energy in areas where customers may choose their own providers.

“We can’t think of a better company to continue our legacy than Gas South,” Cook said. “Like us, they are committed to high ethical standards for serving customers and employees alike.”

Infinite Energy’s wholesale customers as well as its retail natural gas customers in Georgia, Florida, New Jersey and Ohio will be acquired by Gas South.

The acquisition will only be finalized when it goes through regulatory approvals - the sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

