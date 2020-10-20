Advertisement

Gainesville’s Infinite Energy sold to Georgia-based company

Infinite Energy will no longer be locally owned. After 26 years in Gainesville, the energy company was acquired by Atlanta-based company, Gas South.
Infinite Energy will no longer be locally owned. After 26 years in Gainesville, the energy company was acquired by Atlanta-based company, Gas South.(Infinite Energy)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Infinite Energy will no longer be locally owned. After 26 years in Gainesville, the energy company was acquired by Atlanta-based company, Gas South.

Although Infinite Energy is being sold to a company based out of Georgia, it will retain a presence in Gainesville, Fla.

“We’re so pleased to be joining the Gainesville community,” said Kevin Greiner, Gas South’s president and CEO in a press release. “With a tremendous talent pool and focus on innovation in the area, we are glad to continue to be a part of this city.”

Darin Cook and Rich Blaser, both former GRU employees, founded Infinite Energy in 1994. The company provides retail and wholesale energy in areas where customers may choose their own providers.

“We can’t think of a better company to continue our legacy than Gas South,” Cook said. “Like us, they are committed to high ethical standards for serving customers and employees alike.”

Infinite Energy’s wholesale customers as well as its retail natural gas customers in Georgia, Florida, New Jersey and Ohio will be acquired by Gas South.

The acquisition will only be finalized when it goes through regulatory approvals - the sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark Wilson Jr. indicted on two counts of first degree murder

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted by the a Putnam County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Burglary With A Battery, and 1 count of Burglary While Armed.

News

MCSO is investigating a pedestrian killed by train in Marion County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An investigation is underway after a train struck and killed a person in North Central Florida.

News

SCAM ALERT: Alachua County, ASO aware of threats being emailed to voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple instances of voter intimidation via an email allegedly coming from the 'Proud Boys.'

News

Florida announces 25 Gators football players tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
We now know the extent of Florida football’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 19th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Farm Fact: Farming Technology

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

FWC arrests seven after wildlife trafficking investigation in Florida

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.