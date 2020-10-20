In Case You Missed It: Oct. 19
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 19th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Protesters rally outside Kat Cammack’s home, CD#3 candidates weigh in
- Newberry Commission votes to use public funds in lawsuit against Alachua County
- Late drop box guidance puts pressure on election officials
- Local politicians, candidates encourage people to participate in early voting
- Are mail ballots the new hanging chads?
- FWC arrests seven after wildlife trafficking investigation in Florida
- Give 4 Marion online fundraiser aims to support more than 80 Marion County non-profits
What To Look Forward To:
- Gainesville Fire Rescue rolls out free flu vaccination program
- Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday
National Headlines:
- Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis
- Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci
- Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off
- High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
- Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics
- 6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign
