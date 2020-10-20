Kat Cammack leads in fundraising for the Congressional District 3 seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final federal fundraising numbers before the election were released, and in District 3 Kat Cammack holds a decisive edge over Adam Christenson.

In the October Quarterly Campaign Finance Report, Cammack raised $357,000, with nearly $268,00 still on hand just two weeks before the election.

Christenson raised $122,000 in the quarter, with $80,000 in cash on hand.

