Kat Cammack leads in fundraising for the Congressional District 3 seat
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final federal fundraising numbers before the election were released, and in District 3 Kat Cammack holds a decisive edge over Adam Christenson.
In the October Quarterly Campaign Finance Report, Cammack raised $357,000, with nearly $268,00 still on hand just two weeks before the election.
Christenson raised $122,000 in the quarter, with $80,000 in cash on hand.
