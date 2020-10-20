Marion County Cattlemen’s Association holds 65th Ocala Bull Sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cattlemen’s Association held its 65th annual Ocala Bull Sale Tuesday afternoon at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The 65th annual #OcalaBullSale is underway! There are 110 bulls up for auction today. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/7obhlNSigL — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 20, 2020

Billed as the ‘Nation’s Oldest Continuous Graded Bull Sale’, the association has been grading and auctioning off bulls for over six decades.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to have a sale here that has such a long standing tradition like we have here in Marion County,” Association President Jimmy LeFils said.

This year has come with some challenges due to COVID-19. The idea of a virtual sale was discussed but officials said they ultimately decided to continue on with an in-person event.

“We talked about maybe making some changes, having to go to an online sale, but being where we are with the COVID-19 situation and being in Phase 3 now, we’re able to have participants be here in person and do the best they can to social distance and keep themselves safe, and wear a mask, but we’re going to proceed forward like we have been in the past with a live auction,” LeFils said.

At this year’s sale, 110 bulls were auctioned off, with several of them being bought by the Ocala Stockyard. Burton Bellamy with the Ocala auction house said he’s been attending the sale for roughly 20 years.

“It is important to us, yes, it’s one of the few places you can go get good genetics and good bulls,” Bellamy said.

And for other cattle companies, it was the start of a tradition. Colson Cannon with Cannon Cattle had two bulls in this year’s sale, this being the first time he has participated in this way.

“We try to raise the best bulls that we can and be steward of the environment and not just raise bulls but take care of the land and preserve it for the future,” Cannon said.

Ranchers from Silver Springs, Williston, Alachua, and High Springs were also at Tuesday’s auction.

