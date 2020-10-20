Mark Wilson Jr. indicted on two counts of first degree murder

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man arrested for murdering two teenage boys in Melrose last in August was indicted on Tuesday.

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted by the a Putnam County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Burglary With A Battery, and 1 count of Burglary While Armed.

Wilson Jr. was arrested for the killing brothers, 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach described Wilson as a ‘sick monster’ on a Facebook post shortly after the incident. According to investigators, Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons. The boys' mother and younger sibling were both at home but were unharmed.

The father was not at home at the time.

