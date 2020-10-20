Advertisement

Mark Wilson Jr. indicted on two counts of first degree murder

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.
Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.(Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man arrested for murdering two teenage boys in Melrose last in August was indicted on Tuesday.

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted by the a Putnam County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Burglary With A Battery, and 1 count of Burglary While Armed.

RELATED STORY: “They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

Wilson Jr. was arrested for the killing brothers, 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach described Wilson as a ‘sick monster’ on a Facebook post shortly after the incident. According to investigators, Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons. The boys' mother and younger sibling were both at home but were unharmed.

The father was not at home at the time.

RELATED STORY: Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

