Meet the candidates running for District 5 County Commissioner in Bradford County

By AJ Willy
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) -Diane Andrews and Carol Mosley are vying for the Bradford County District 5 County Commission seat formerly held by Frank Durrance. District 5 covers the Southwest portion of the County.

Mosley has a deep background in environmental studies and worked at the Miami Dade Community College Environmental Center before moving to NCFL.

“My goal would be that we can use the incredible environmental assets that we have here,” Mosley said. "Lakes and rivers to create a niche that would draw people in to this beautiful community of ours and yet allow us to maintain our pastoral nature.”

Andrews spent 33 years in the correctional system ultimately becoming a warden.

“I have been trained to stand on my own feet, make good choices even when I’m faced with people who aren’t making good choices," said Andrews. "To research everything I’m about to do and to be accountable with people’s money. And so I feel like that training has made me very well prepared for this position.”

In the August primary, Andrews defeated incumbent Frank Durrance and Mosley, running with no party affiliation was unopposed. Both women say they are here for the people.

“These people matter. They matter to me. I went from house to house to house to house and talked to many many people and during that time just have fell in love with people here. And they have needs," Andrews said. "To be honest with you, I wasn’t aware of how much until I started getting out.”

“Not only can the public come with problems that they need you to solve and opinions that they want to give, they can often, like I have done, perform diligent effort at getting to the bottom of things that they can share with the county commissioners,” said Mosley. "It’s very frustrating for the public to be engaged in that kind of work and then not feel respected for it.”

In terms of key issues, both women agree that internet connection for their district is most important.

Mosley has spent the last four years trying to get answers on a phosphate mining operation proposed for parts of the county. Andrews says making improvements to the district’s water quality and some of the popular lakes and rivers is on the top of her list.

Early voting has already started for Bradford County residents and will run through Nov. 1. If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 3, you can find your polling location here.

