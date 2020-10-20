Newberry Commission votes to use public funds in lawsuit against Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry taxpayers will be footing the bill for the city’s legal challenge of a proposed Alachua County charter amendment.

In a special meeting this evening, Newberry City Commissioners voted to use public funds to sue the county.

The city is taking issue with an amendment that would establish a county growth management area.

If approved Alachua County would forever govern land development even if the land is annexed into a city.

Newberry leaders hope the court will remove the measure from the ballot.

