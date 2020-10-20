Advertisement

OPD is investigating a pedestrian killed by train in Marion County

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a train struck and killed a person in North Central Florida.

Eric Truesdell was hit by a train on the tracks behind the U.S. Storage Centers on South US 441 in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department is investigating the accident.

WCJB will have more details when it becomes available.

