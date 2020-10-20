Police investigating a body found in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying on the side of the road.

According to police, they received a call on Tuesday morning about an unresponsive man on the ground near Olive St.

Police discovered the man had died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are also investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Det. Sgt. Colten Lee at 386-329-0115 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.