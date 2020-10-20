Protesters rally outside Kat Cammack’s home, CD#3 candidates weigh in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a tweet that has caught the attention of hundreds, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, Kat Cammack shows her husband leaving his home Sunday morning met with protestors where their driveway ends.

“I know a lot of Americans like me are very sick and tired of the very dirty politics,” mentioned Cammack.

Cammack says the group had signs that said things like no justice, no peace and Green New Deal as they made noise with pots and pans.

“It’s just really sad that at this point in the election, we’re about two weeks out, people want to use intimidation tactics and trespassing private property and that is the tactics of the ultra-radical left but we won’t be intimidated,” added Cammack. “And of course it doesn’t help that my opponent, my Democratic opponent, then posted my home address, which my husband is a first responder and his information is protected by law.”

Although the tweet with Cammack’s address is now deleted, Democratic opponent Adam Christensen begs to differ.

“There’s no way an actual person put this out,” said Christensen. He believes the post is a ploy to get votes in time for early voting and adds the Cammack campaign has other issues to deal with.

“And not her literally tricking donors into $500,000 of donations about lying about being homeless,” added Christensen. “Her making up a story about the radical left coming to get her outside of her house on a Sunday morning, Antifa. And if you didn’t notice she literally used every buzz word she possibly could. Green new deal, socialist, Antifa, like she has nothing left. There is no substance in this campaign and people are tired.”

Despite their differences, both candidates encourage people to use their voice not only on Twitter posts but at their local polling place to vote as well.

Be careful this morning! I hear them *antifa* protestors are all lined up writing stuff on papers and dropping them in boxes.



DEMOCRACY IS ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING!!! https://t.co/2HIY22u7bH — Adam Christensen for Congress (@AC4Congress2020) October 19, 2020

This morning as my husband – a first responder – was driving to work to do his job protecting our communities, he was faced with a group of ANTIFA protestors at the end of OUR DRIVEWAY!#fl03 #flapol pic.twitter.com/hC38ZJR4In — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) October 18, 2020

