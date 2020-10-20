Advertisement

Roc Solid Foundation provides playset to 8-year-old Florida boy battling cancer

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - State Farm has teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer, including Wyatt Mclendon, an 8-year-old from Keystone Heights who is fighting Leukemia.

The sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s new program, Roc Solid On Demand, which ships playsets to families battling pediatric cancer anywhere in the United States. Any day now, Wyatt’s family will receive all the materials and hardware, as well as a Play Kit of Roc Solid swag to make it a great day.

Roc Solid Foundation’s mission is to build hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play. Because when kids are playing, cancer is the farthest thing from their minds, and with compromised immune systems, they need a safe place to play more than ever.

“State Farm has been an amazing partner to us,” says Roc Solid Foundation founder and pediatric cancer survivor Eric Newman. “This year looks very different than we ever expected, but we are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time.”

“Giving back to communities where we live and work is a big part of who we are at State Farm,” said State Farm spokesperson Jose Soto. “We are excited to partner with Roc Solid and give Jacob a safe place to play and make memories with his family.”

A link to the foundation website can be found here.

