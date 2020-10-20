Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Alachua County, ASO aware of threats being emailed to voters

The voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election is October 5, one week from Monday.
The voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election is October 5, one week from Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple instances of voter intimidation via email.

ASO and the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections are aware of an email that is circulating to try to intimidate voters to vote a certain way. ASO says the email claims to come from the ‘Proud Boys' - an organization the Anti-Defamation League says “some members espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.”

According to ASO, the email claims to have personal information and directs the receiver to vote in a particular manner or there will be consequences. The email is believed to be a scam.

“We are in contact with and working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security. The Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections has been notified as well,” said the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office in a press release. “If any individual engages in any form of voter intimidation, our office will refer the case to state and federal law enforcement.”

For more information, contact the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections at 352-374-5252.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OPD is investigating a pedestrian killed by train in Marion County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An investigation is underway after a train struck and killed a person in North Central Florida.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

Florida announces 25 Gators football players tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
We now know the extent of Florida football’s COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 19th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Farm Fact: Farming Technology

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

FWC arrests seven after wildlife trafficking investigation in Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.

News

Roc Solid Foundation provides playset to 8-year-old Florida boy battling cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago