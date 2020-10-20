SCAM ALERT: Alachua County, ASO aware of threats being emailed to voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple instances of voter intimidation via email.

ASO and the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections are aware of an email that is circulating to try to intimidate voters to vote a certain way. ASO says the email claims to come from the ‘Proud Boys' - an organization the Anti-Defamation League says “some members espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.”

According to ASO, the email claims to have personal information and directs the receiver to vote in a particular manner or there will be consequences. The email is believed to be a scam.

“We are in contact with and working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security. The Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections has been notified as well,” said the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office in a press release. “If any individual engages in any form of voter intimidation, our office will refer the case to state and federal law enforcement.”

For more information, contact the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections at 352-374-5252.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.