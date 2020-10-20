Advertisement

Tom Betty Birthday Bash music festival to be held virtually

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year the annual celebration of a music legend and Gainesville native is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

The virtual Tom Betty Birthday Bash music festival will take place on Friday starting 4:30pm. The beginning of the event will be on Sirius XM radio and feature local music artists. The video component starts at 7pm featuring artists like Adam Sandler, Norah Jones, Cheryl Crow and members of The Heartbreakers.

Jason Hedges, one of the founders of the event, says money raised will go to a local charity at UF Shands.

“So, every year we’ve been raising money for a local charity, the arts in medicine program at UF Shands. I’m actually a part of that. I’ve been a musician in residence for the last six years and in 2018, we started a fund called The Music in Medicine Fund. That’s going to be a big component of this too, and other charities as well, but this will be our local charity that we feel very passionate about” says Hedges, one of the founders of the Tom Betty Birthday Bash music festival.

The event started in 2017 after Petty passed away.

The link to attend the virtual concert will be on our website, WCJB.com.

