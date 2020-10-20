Advertisement

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Tropical Storm Epsilon is on a course toward Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Epsilon is on a course toward Bermuda.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

It is still too early to tell what Epsilon’s track and intensity will be once it’s near the island but the U.S. National Hurricane Center said there is a risk of direct impact.

Bermuda residents should closely monitor the storm.

The storm remained at maximum sustained winds of 45 mph early Tuesday, but additional strengthening is expected.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 19th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Farm Fact: Farming Technology

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

Latest News

News

FWC arrests seven after wildlife trafficking investigation in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Final meeting for Suncoast Connector project scheduled for Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The final meeting in the Suncoast Connector project is scheduled for Tuesday.

News

Roc Solid Foundation provides playset to 8-year-old Florida boy battling cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Alachua County commissioners select new artwork for county administration building

Updated: 1 hours ago