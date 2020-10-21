Bradford County superintendent sued for libel

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Just weeks before the election, Bradford County School District Superintendent Stacey Creighton is being sued for libel.

The organizer of the local chapter of the Special Olympics, Jennifer Nicole Cooper, filed the lawsuit on October 7th. Cooper seeks $30,000 in damages.

In March, a disagreement over using school property for the special election ended in Cooper swearing at Creighton after a board meeting. Cooper was then trespassed from campus, and Creighton posted about it on social media.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, the Superintendent received an email from Nikki Cooper, representing Bradford Special... Posted by Bradford County School District on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

In the Lawsuit, Cooper argues that the post was libelous.

Creighton is being challenged by Will Wartley in the upcoming general election.

