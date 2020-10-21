Eighth annual Paychecks for Patriots career fair going virtual

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a job, the CareerSource of Citrus, Levy and Marion is holding a career fair for veterans.

The eighth annual ‘Paychecks for Patriots’ career fair will be held virtually this year on Nov. 9. It will last from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m..

“With Veterans Day upon us, and during our special month of giving thanks, we can think of no finer way to honor those who have served our country than by hiring a hero,”C areerSource CEO Rusty Skinner said

“This year’s event may look different than usual, but CareerSource CLM remains committed to using technology to still allow for service members and veterans to come together with local businesses,” Skinner added. “It enables veterans to meet in real time with hiring managers, learn about job openings and submit resumes.”

The fair is free and open to to veterans and members of military families.

Participants can access the event from any device, however, there will be limited number of computers available at the career center on NE 14th St. in Ocala. To schedule an appointment, call 800-434-JOBS (5627).

To register for the Paychecks for Patriots Virtual Career Fair, visit careersourceclm.com and click on the link at the top of any page, or go to [bit.ly/RegisterP4P]bit.ly/RegisterP4P.

