OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a successful debut for Give4Marion on Tuesday.

The 24-hour fundraiser raised $310,584 for 81 organization through 1,153 donors.

Here are the organizations that received donations during the event:

Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations. (Give4Marion)

Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations. (Give4Marion)

Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations. (Give4Marion)

Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations. (Give4Marion)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.